Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. 730,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

