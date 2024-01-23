Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 3,123,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

