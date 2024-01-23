Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,610 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Harris Associates L P raised its position in CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after buying an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,633,590. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

