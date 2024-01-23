Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $445.92. The company has a market cap of $355.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.