Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. 7,354,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,313,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

