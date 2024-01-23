Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

