Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,895,986. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.