Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $13.30 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 190,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 2,169,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,573. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.