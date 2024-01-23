Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $94,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 534,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,822. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.