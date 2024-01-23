Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 5,218,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,545,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

