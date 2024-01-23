Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. 5,662,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,527,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

