Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. 1,533,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,415. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock worth $202,464,451. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.