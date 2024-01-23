Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.57. The firm has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

