Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Boku Stock Performance

LON BOKU traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.53. The stock has a market cap of £499.06 million, a PE ratio of 16,800.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.15).

Get Boku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boku news, insider Loren I. Shuster sold 47,275 shares of Boku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £65,712.25 ($83,497.14). 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.