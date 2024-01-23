Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $131.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAH

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.