Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. 325,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

