Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $1,325.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,220.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,049.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $569.78 and a 1-year high of $1,231.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

