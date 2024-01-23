Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $145.00

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.81 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

