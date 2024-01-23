Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $145.00

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Royal Gold
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.81 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
Royal Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Gold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.