Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) PT at $15.19

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
