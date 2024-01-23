Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) PT at $15.19

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,862 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,560 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.