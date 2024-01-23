Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $49.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

