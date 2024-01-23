Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 440,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,880. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $79.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

