Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 493137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

