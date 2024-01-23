Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

