Camden National Bank Buys 178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

