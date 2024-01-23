Camden National Bank Buys 250 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

IDXX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.94. 170,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.65. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.