Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $172.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

