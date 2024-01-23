Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

