Camden National Bank Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 10,194,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

