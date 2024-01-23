Camden National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 205,808 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 536,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,310. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

