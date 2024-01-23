Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 989,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,612. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.