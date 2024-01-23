Camden National Bank Purchases 6,935 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,174,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,920,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,457,000. Latigo Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 303,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 151,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,869. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

