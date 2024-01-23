Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $125.79. 1,567,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

