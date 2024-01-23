Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 948,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

