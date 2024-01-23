Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

CSIQ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,224 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

