Canoe Financial LP Acquires 515 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Stantec worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 21,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,810. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

