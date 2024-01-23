Canoe Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

NTR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 1,770,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

