Canoe Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $118,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. 1,799,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

