Canoe Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. 3,356,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.