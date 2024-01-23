Canoe Financial LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canoe Financial LP cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 573,917 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

