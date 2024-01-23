Canoe Financial LP Has $131.32 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $131,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $272,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,865. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.