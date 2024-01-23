Canoe Financial LP Has $3.16 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

