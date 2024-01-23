Canoe Financial LP Has $37.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461,438 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,811 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 176,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

BMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,584,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,814. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

