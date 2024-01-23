Canoe Financial LP Has $72.58 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $72,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 509,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

