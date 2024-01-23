Canoe Financial LP Has $97.66 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $97,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 6,705,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,164,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

