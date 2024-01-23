Canoe Financial LP Invests $61.36 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,358,000. Kenvue comprises about 2.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.16% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.3 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,648. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

