Canoe Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,568. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

