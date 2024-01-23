Canoe Financial LP Sells 2,057 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Enerplus worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $48,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $27,403,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $20,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 560,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

