Canoe Financial LP Sells 2,167 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

