Canoe Financial LP Sells 34,508 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.72% of ATS worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of ATS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 9,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,629. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

