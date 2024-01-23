Canoe Financial LP Sells 4,119 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.29% of Ashland worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Ashland Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 122,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

